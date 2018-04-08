Sabres' Adam Wilcox: Makes NHL debut in relief
Wilcox stopped all 14 shots he faced in relief Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Florida.
It was the goalie's NHL debut, but despite his strong play, Wilcox is likely to be saddled with the loss. The Panthers scored an empty net goal on his watch, only to have a teammate score with 17 seconds left to bring the score up to 4-3.
