Sabres' Adam Wilcox: Secures two-way pact
The Sabres signed Wilcox to a two-way deal for the remainder of the season.
Wilcox will now be eligible to participate in playoffs if the Sabres make it, but he was immediately waived for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Rochester. Wilcox has an .896 save percentage over 21 contests with the minor-league club this season. Unless Linus Ullmark or Carter Hutton are injured, don't expect to see Wilcox at the NHL level.
