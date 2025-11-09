Lyon stopped 29 of 33 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes. The other two goals were empty-netters late in the third period.

Lyon was beaten once in the first period, twice in the second and once more in the third. The Sabres managed to reduce the deficit to one goal and decided to pull Lyon out late in the game, but Carolina took advantage of that to ice the game for good with two empty-netters. This was Lyon's fourth straight loss of the season. The 32-year-old has gone 0-1-3 with a 3.44 GAA and an .891 save percentage in that span. His last win came against the Maple Leafs on Oct. 24.