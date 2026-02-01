Lyon stopped 27 of 30 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens. The fourth goal was an empty-netter late in the third period.

Lyon had been in an impressive stretch of late, and this was his first defeat since Nov. 28, when he allowed five goals on 23 shots in a loss to the Devils. Lyon has a 1.77 GAA and a .945 save percentage in four outings in January, and while fantasy managers should continue to trust him, the upcoming stretch of road games against Florida and Tampa Bay is far from favorable for the 33-year-old netminder.