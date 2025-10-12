Lyon stopped 28 of 30 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins. The third goal was an empty-netter with three seconds left in the game.

Lyon was beaten once in the first period and once in the second, but despite having a solid outing between the pipes, he didn't get offensive support for the second game in a row. Lyon has gone 0-2-0 to open the season despite posting a save percentage of .905 or higher in both of his outings -- mainly because the Sabres have scored only one goal in those contests. His next chance to earn his first win of the season will come against the Avalanche on Monday.