default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Lyon stopped 28 of 30 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins. The third goal was an empty-netter with three seconds left in the game.

Lyon was beaten once in the first period and once in the second, but despite having a solid outing between the pipes, he didn't get offensive support for the second game in a row. Lyon has gone 0-2-0 to open the season despite posting a save percentage of .905 or higher in both of his outings -- mainly because the Sabres have scored only one goal in those contests. His next chance to earn his first win of the season will come against the Avalanche on Monday.

More News