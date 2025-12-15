Lyon will patrol the road blue paint Sunday in Seattle, according to Joe Pohoryles of Emerald City Spectrum.

Lyon is coming off back-to-back victories in Edmonton and Vancouver following a seven-game winless stretch. The 33-year-old has a 2.96 GAA and a .911 save percentage during his modest two-game winning streak. This could be a favorable matchup for Lyon, as the Kraken have dropped seven of their last eight matchups and have generated just 2.52 goals per game this season, which is the second-worst mark in the NHL.