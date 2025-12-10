Lyon stopped 21 of 24 shots he faced in relief of Colten Ellis (upper body) in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Lyon appeared in relief due to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's poor performance Monday versus the Flames, and Ellis' injury opened the door for Lyon to get on the ice again. This outing saw Lyon earn his first win since Oct. 24 despite blowing a three-goal lead in the third period. The 33-year-old is now 4-6-3 with a 3.22 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 15 appearances. If Ellis misses time, Lyon and Luukkonen will battle for larger shares of playing time. The Sabres' road trip continues Thursday in Vancouver.