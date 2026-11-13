Lyon stopped 22 of 25 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Lyon put in a fair performance, though the Sabres weren't able to protect a pair of one-goal leads. The 33-year-old had missed the first month and a half of the campaign due to a shoulder injury. The door is open for Lyon to push for more starts, as both Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Colten Ellis have been inconsistent at best so far. The Sabres' road trip continues in Dallas on Saturday, which will be a bit of a risky matchup that most fantasy managers can likely avoid.