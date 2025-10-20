Lyon will be between the road pipes against the Canadiens on Monday, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Lyon has won back-to-back games after starting the 2025-26 campaign with an 0-3-0 record. The Minnesota native registered a 32-save shutout against the Panthers on Saturday, putting him at 2-3-0 with a .929 save percentage and a 2.43 GAA. Montreal has netted at least three goals in five consecutive games, so Lyon will have a stiff test in this road contest.