Lyon is set to guard the road crease against Boston on Saturday, per Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.

Lyon will look to get into the win column after stopping 29 of 32 shots en route to a 4-0 loss to the Rangers in his season debut Thursday. Lyon is Buffalo's de facto No. 1 goaltender while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) is unavailable. Lyon's role is expected to diminish once Luukkonen is healthy, but for now, Buffalo is likely to lean heavily on Lyon over Colten Ellis, who is currently serving as the backup.