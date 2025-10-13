Lyon allowed three goals on 37 shots in a 3-1 defeat to the Avalanche on Monday.

Lyon made his third straight start for the Sabres while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) remains unavailable. At this point, it wouldn't be a shock to see the team give Colten Ellis a look between the pipes even though there isn't a back-to-back on the short-term schedule. Still, until Luukkonen is cleared to return, Lyon should see the bulk of the workload.