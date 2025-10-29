Lyon made 35 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Columbus.

The Sabres had 2-1 and 3-2 leads, but Lyon shouldn't shoulder the blame for any of the pucks that got past him. The veteran netminder continues to see a high volume of rubber behind a shaky Sabres defense, getting peppered with at least 30 shots in all eight of his starts en route to a 3-4-1 record, 2.77 GAA and .919 save percentage. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made his season debut Saturday after recovering from a lower-body injury. It's a crowded crease situation with Colten Ellis also in the mix, but Lyon has built a strong case for himself to maintain a significant role.