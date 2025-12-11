Lyon was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against Vancouver.

Lyon was in the starter's crease during Thursday's morning skate, and although he briefly left the ice with an apparent injury, he returned shortly later and should serve as the starting netminder against Vancouver. The Canucks are scoring 2.77 goals per game this season, which is tied for the eighth-worst mark in the league.