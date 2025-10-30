Lyon was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against Boston.

After beginning the season as the Sabres' primary netminder, Lyon has lost out on some playing time recently since Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is now healthy. However, Lyon will be in the crease for the third time in the Sabres' last four games. Lyon made a start in Boston on Oct. 11, turning aside 28 of 30 shots (.933 save percentage) in an overtime loss.