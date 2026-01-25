Lyon made 26 saves in a 5-0 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

Lyon is on a roll. He has won nine straight games, tying a Buffalo record set in 1976-77 by Gerry Desjardins. Lyon had to be sharp Saturday, especially in the first two frames when his teammates made more than a few bad decisions that led to Islanders chances. He made 13 saves in the first period alone, and he stood tall on a breakaway and made monster saves on a power play in the second. Lyon is 12-6-3 with a 2.70 GAA and .911 save percentage in 21 starts this season.