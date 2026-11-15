Lyon stopped 28 of 30 shots in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Stars.

Lyon made his second start in a row since he recovered from a shoulder injury. The goaltending wasn't the problem Saturday -- the Sabres came up empty on their 22 shots against Jake Oettinger, giving Lyon no help. With five goals allowed on 55 shots across his two games, Lyon has at least been steady, which is more than Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Colten Ellis have done. The Sabres' road trip continues Tuesday in Philadelphia, a favorable matchup for whichever goalie gets the nod.