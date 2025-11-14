Lyon stopped one of three shots before he was relieved by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

It was clear enough from the jump that Lyon didn't have it, prompting head coach Lindy Ruff to make a quick switch. That early move spared Lyon from taking the loss, but the 32-year-old's GAA rose from 2.92 to 3.07 while his save percentage dipped from .911 to .907 due to this poor outing. He's 3-5-3 on the year as well, and he if can't turn things around soon, he may cede some playing time to Luukkonen or Colten Ellis. The Sabres wrap up their current road trip in Detroit on Saturday.