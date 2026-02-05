Lyon will be between the pipes at home against the Penguins on Thursday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Lyon is 4-1-0 with a 2.02 GAA and one shutout in his last five outings and has racked up 14 wins this year, matching his 2024-25 total. In fact, the veteran backstop could set a new career-best mark and top the 21 victories he recorded with the Red Wings back in 2023-24, especially if Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen remains sidelined after the Olympic break.