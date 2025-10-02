Lyon will patrol the blue paint for Friday's preseason finale on the road versus the Penguins, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Lyon will step in after Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) was injured in Wednesday's preseason. At this point, if Luukkonen can't play in the season opener versus the Rangers on Oct. 9, then it looks like Lyon will guard the cage instead -- though Alexandar Georgiev could still be an option.