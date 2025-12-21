Lyon stopped 32 of 34 shots on goal and registered a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders.

After Lyon allowed the game-tying goal with 29 seconds remaining in regulation, he bounced back quickly and made two crucial saves near the end of the shootout to help the Sabres secure the win. He also recorded a rare goalie helper on a power play for his first assist of the season. With the win, the 33-year-old goaltender now has an 8-6-3 record with a 2.92 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 19 outings this season. With Saturday's win, Lyon extended his win streak to five consecutive games and has completely flipped a switch during that run. Before the win streak, he had a sub-.900 save percentage and a 3.23 GAA. Over the last six games, he has a 2.17 GAA and a .924 save percentage. Lyon's proven ability to bounce back has been on full display as of late, making him a top waiver-wire pickup to stream in most two-goalie formats.