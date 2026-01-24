Lyon will guard the road goal against the Islanders on Saturday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

After missing nine games due to a lower-body injury, Lyon is coming off a 31-save performance in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Nashville. He has gone 11-6-3 this campaign with a 2.83 GAA, a .907 save percentage and one shutout in 22 appearances. The Islanders sit 24th in the league with 2.84 goals per game this season. However, the team will get an offensive boost with the return of Bo Horvat (lower body) in Saturday's matchup.