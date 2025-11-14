Lyon will start in goal on the road versus the Avalanche on Thursday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

This is contrary to a previous report that said Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen would start, but Lyon was the first goalie on the ice Thursday for warmups. Since the Sabres are carrying three goalies, it's unlikely this is an injury situation and simply just a mix-up. Lyon has lost his last four outings (0-1-3) with 14 goals allowed on 129 shots in that span.