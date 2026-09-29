Head coach Lindy Ruff stated that Lyon (upper body) is expected to miss a couple of days, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Lyon suffered the upper-body injury during Thursday's preseason outing against the Red Wings. The 33-year-old netminder had a solid showing in the 2025-26 regular season, where he posted a 20-10-4 record, a 2.77 GAA, a .906 save percentage and three shutouts across 36 outings. He's currently in jeopardy of missing the team's Opening Night contest, where the Sabres appear to be planning for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to start. If Lyon can't suit up for the opener, Colten Ellis will be the backup.