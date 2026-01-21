Lyon stopped 31 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Lyon made his first appearance since Dec. 29 after missing nine games with a lower-body injury and being the backup of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on Monday against the Hurricanes. He's been outstanding every time he's been in the Sabres' crease, and this was his eighth consecutive win -- the last time he was tagged with a loss was on Nov. 28 in a 5-0 loss to the Devils. During his eight-game winning streak, Lyon has posted a 2.32 GAA and an impressive .918 save percentage.