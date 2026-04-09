Lyon (lower body) is likely to be out for about a week, per Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Lyon left Wednesday's morning skate after tweaking something. He has a 20-10-4 record, 2.77 GAA and .906 save percentage in 36 outings in 2025-26. It's not clear if he'll be ready for the start of the playoffs. Colten Ellis is expected to start at home against Columbus on Thursday, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will serve as the understudy. However, if Lyon isn't ready for the start of the playoffs, then Ellis is likely to serve as the No. 2 option in Game 1, while Luukkonen will probably play between the pipes.