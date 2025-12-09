Lyon stopped all four shots he faced after replacing Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to begin the third period of Monday's 7-4 loss to the Flames.

The switch had more to do with the poor play of the Sabres' defense than it did Luukkonen's performance, but Lyon did his part in giving Buffalo chance to mount a comeback from a 5-3 deficit. Lyon has started only one of the last 12 games, falling behind Luukkonen and Colton Ellis on the depth chart, but the team continues to carry three goalies rather than risk losing one on waivers. On the season, Lyon has a 3-6-3 record in 14 outings with a 3.16 GAA and .901 save percentage.