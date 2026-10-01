Lyon (upper body) was put on injured reserve Thursday, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Mattias Samuelsson was activated off injured reserve in a corresponding move. Lyon sustained the injury during last Thursday's preseason game. His placement on IR is retroactive, so Buffalo has the option of activating him at any time. Head coach Lindy Ruff stated Tuesday that Lyon is expected to miss at least a couple of days. Meanwhile, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start in Columbus on Thursday, and Colten Ellis is set to serve as the understudy.