Lyon stopped 23 of 24 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Lyon picked up his third straight win, and he's allowed just six goals on 78 shots in that span. It looks like Lyon is gaining some momentum for the Sabres, though he'll still need to compete with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for playing time. On the year, Lyon is 6-6-3 with a 2.99 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 17 appearances. If he continues to see most of the starts, he could be a decent depth goalie for fantasy as long as the results go his way. The Sabres' next game is at home Thursday versus the Flyers.