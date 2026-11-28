Lyon stopped 17 of 18 shots in relief of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Lyon kept things steady after entering early in the second period, but the Sabres never got Luukkonen off the hook. This was Lyon's best outing so far, though he remains winless through five appearances on the year with a 3.10 GAA and an .897 save percentage. The Sabres are set to begin a road trip in Edmonton on Tuesday, and it wouldn't be shocking if Lyon gets a start or two at some point during the trip.