Lyon (upper body) was spotted practicing at Tuesday's optional morning skate, per Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic.

According to head coach Lindy Ruff, Lyon is still without a timetable for return from the injury he suffered late in the preseason. However, his presence at Tuesday's optional morning skate is a sign that he could be somewhat near returning. The 33-year-old netminder had a strong 2025-26 regular season, where he posted a 20-10-4 record, a 2.77 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 36 appearances. In his absence, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen should continue to serve as the lead option between the pipes and Colten Ellis should see an increased role as well.