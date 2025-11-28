Lyon is expected to start at home against New Jersey on Friday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Lyon is set to make his first appearance since Nov. 13. He has a 3-5-3 record, 3.07 GAA and .907 save percentage in 12 appearances with the Sabres in 2025-26. Buffalo also has goaltenders Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Colten Ellis on the roster, so Lyon needs to take advantage of opportunities like this one in order to earn more regular assignments.