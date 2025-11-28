Sabres' Alex Lyon: Set to face New Jersey
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lyon is expected to start at home against New Jersey on Friday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.
Lyon is set to make his first appearance since Nov. 13. He has a 3-5-3 record, 3.07 GAA and .907 save percentage in 12 appearances with the Sabres in 2025-26. Buffalo also has goaltenders Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Colten Ellis on the roster, so Lyon needs to take advantage of opportunities like this one in order to earn more regular assignments.