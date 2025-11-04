Lyon will tend the home twine Tuesday versus the Mammoth, Michael Augello of The Hockey News reports.

Lyon has lost back-to-back outings in overtime while allowing four goals in each game, and he's dropped three of his last four overall. The veteran netminder is 3-4-2 with one shutout, a 2.90 GAA and a .911 save percentage across nine appearances this season. He'll have his hands full against an 8-4-0 Mammoth club that is tied for 10th in the NHL with 3.50 goals per game in 2025-26.