Lyon (lower body) won't be available for Wednesday's road game against Dallas, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.

Lyon is back in Buffalo for evaluation. He probably won't be an option for Saturday's game in Columbus, but a timeline for his return remains unclear. He has posted a 10-6-3 record this season with one shutout, a 2.82 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 21 appearances. With Lyon out, Colten Ellis (concussion) is poised to come off injured reserve to serve as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's backup against the Stars.