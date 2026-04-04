Lyon led the team out for warmups and will start Saturday's road matchup against the Capitals, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Lyon had alternating starts with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, but the latter started the previous three games. However, Lyon will return to the net Saturday against the Capitals. The 33-year-old is 20-9-4 on the season with a 2.69 GAA and a .909 save percentage. The Capitals enter Saturday as winners of three of their past four games while scoring 21 goals in those contests.