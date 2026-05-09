Lyon stopped 23 of 27 shots Friday in the Sabres' 5-1 loss to the Canadiens in Game 2 of their second-round series, with Montreal's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 33-year-old goaltender faced several scoring chances due to careless defensive mistakes, but he also wasn't at his best in the contest. Lyon would probably like another crack at Mike Matheson's game-winner early in the first period, which was a long-range shot into the top corner. It was the first time this postseason that Lyon surrendered more than two goals in a contest, but it shouldn't cost him his starting job ahead of Game 3 in Montreal on Sunday. Through seven outings this postseason, he has a 1.73 GAA and .934 save percentage.