default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Lyon will be between the home pipes versus Detroit on Saturday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Lyon will face his former Red Wing teammates as he played the last two seasons in Detroit. The netminder was 14-9-1 with a 2.81 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 30 regular-season games in 2024-25.

More News