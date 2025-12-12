Lyon stopped 30 of 32 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Lyon's got a chance to claim a larger share of playing time while Colten Ellis (concussion) is on injured reserve. This was Lyon's second straight win, and he's allowed five goals on 56 shots in that span. For the season, the 33-year-old netminder is at a 5-6-3 record with a 3.13 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 16 appearances. Lyon will probably struggle to consistently earn wins, but he's been a passable fantasy goalie when he's getting enough playing time.