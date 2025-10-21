Lyon turned aside 27 of 30 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to Montreal, with the Canadiens' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 32-year-old netminder was beaten only once in the first 40 minutes, but the Sabres' defense broke down in the third, leading to tallies by Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson. Lyon has started every game for Buffalo to begin the season, going 2-4-0 with a 2.54 GAA and .924 save percentage, and he's played well enough to hang onto the No. 1 job even after Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) gets healthy.