Lyon turned aside 29 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

The two teams traded goals all night and neither ever built more than a one-goal lead, but Lyon got saddled with the loss when the Sabres couldn't find a response to a Christian Dvorak tally early in the early period. Lyon has started three straight games since recovering from a shoulder injury and making a belated season debut, but he hasn't found much success, going 0-2-1 with a 3.02 GAA and .898 save percentage. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen could find himself back in the crease for Thursday's road game against the Capitals.