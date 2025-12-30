Lyon suffered a lower-body injury in Monday's 4-2 win over St. Louis, according to Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News on Tuesday.

Lyon didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, and it's unclear if he will be available for Wednesday's road matchup against Dallas. He has won his last seven outings while allowing only 15 goals on 185 shots. If Lyon misses game action, Colten Ellis (concussion) could come off injured reserve to push Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for playing time.