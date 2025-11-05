Lyon stopped 33 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

The 32-year-old was locked in a goaltending duel with Karel Vejmelka through two scoreless periods before Nick Schmaltz opened the scoring early in the third, but Lyon was still able to earn Buffalo a point despite the fact that the Sabres were out-shot 12-3 in the final 20 minutes of regulation. Lyon has been stuck with OTLs in three straight starts, and on the season he's 3-4-3 through 10 outings with a 2.80 GAA and .915 save percentage.