Sabres' Alex Lyon: Tending twine Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lyon will be between the pipes for Tuesday's preseason matchup at home against Columbus, per Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic.
Lyon will play in the first two periods of the contest, and Devon Levi will occupy the crease in the third. The 32-year-old Lyon earned a 14-9-1 record with one shutout, a 2.81 GAA and an .896 save percentage across 30 appearances with Detroit in 2024-25. He signed a two-year, $3 million contract with the Sabres in the summer, and he will compete for the team's backup role behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) during training camp.
