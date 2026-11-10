Lyon (shoulder) will travel with the Sabres during the team's upcoming road trip, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

After suffering an injury setback in mid-October, Lyon appears to be trending towards a return in the near future. He's expected to travel with the Sabres' during their upcoming six-game road trip, and given the amount of time away from home, he could make his return by the end of it. Lyon has a strong campaign during the 2025-26 regular season, where he compiled a 20-10-4 record, a 2.77 GAA, three shutouts and a .906 save percentage across 36 outings. For the time being, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Colten Ellis will continue to defend the Sabres' net.