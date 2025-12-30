Lyon stopped 16 of 18 shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Outside of a tough first period where he allowed two goals, Lyon shut down the Blues to help guide the Sabres to their ninth consecutive win. With Monday's victory, he is up to a 10-6-3 record with a .906 save percentage and a 2.82 GAA through 21 appearances this season. The 33-year-old netminder has been a large part of the Sabres' recent win streak and used Monday's win to raise his own win streak to seven straight appearances. A very small list of goalies are currently playing better than Lyon, who has a .919 save percentage and a 2.22 GAA during the team's win streak. He is a top waiver-wire add in all fantasy formats, and his next chance to take the ice is Wednesday in Dallas.