Lyon made 38 saves in a 5-3 win over Florida on Monday.

It his 11th win in his past 12 starts. Lyon continues to explore uncharted territory this season. The 33-year-old netminder has never achieved the kind of success he has seen this year. Lyon is 14-7-3 with a dazzling 2.66 GAA, .914 save percentage and two shutouts in 24 starts (26 appearances). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) hit the IR on Monday, and the extent of his injury is unknown. UPL is supposed to pull on a Finnish jersey at the Olympics, but that remains to be seen; so does his recovery arc. Lyon King's success will keep him in the blue paint a lot post-Olympics anyway -- the Sabres will play whomever will take them to the Stanley Cup promised land.