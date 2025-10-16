Lyon made 32 saves in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Senators.

The veteran netminder wasn't exactly sharp, giving up two goals early in the third period to make things interesting after the Sabres had taken a 5-2 lead into the second intermission, but his teammates made sure the game never got any closer. Lyon is handling No. 1 duties while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) is on the shelf, starting all four Buffalo games to begin the season and going 1-3-0 with a 3.05 GAA and .911 save percentage, but UPL returned to practice Tuesday and could be ready for his 2025-26 debut soon.