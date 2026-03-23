Lyon stopped 27 of 33 shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Lyon's six-game winning streak came to an end with one of his worst outings of the season. He had not given up more than three goals in any game during his streak. The 33-year-old is at a 20-8-4 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 34 contests this season. Lyon and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen have alternated starts lately, and one hiccup by Lyon shouldn't be enough to cause head coach Lindy Ruff to deviate from that pattern. If it holds, Luukkonen would face the Bruins on Wednesday while Lyon's next start would be against the Red Wings on Friday.