Tuch logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Tuch extended his point streak to five games when he helped out on Owen Power's game-winning tally in overtime. During the streak, Tuch has a pair of goals and four assists, though he's also gone minus-2. The 26-year-old winger is one point shy of matching his career high -- he's at 51 points (22 goals, 29 assists), 135 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 46 contests.