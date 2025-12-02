Tuch scored a goal, placed three shots on net and blocked a shot in Monday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Tuch scored less than 90 seconds after Kyle Connor's lone goal for the Jets to help Buffalo maintain a three-goal lead headed into the third period. With the twine finder, Tuch is up to nine goals, 23 points, 64 shots on goal, 26 hits and 25 blocks through 26 games this season. The 29-year-old winger has seven points in his last six games and has provided steady all-around numbers this season. If he can stay healthy, Tuch should be on track for his third 60-plus point season in the last three years, making him a strong play in nearly all fantasy formats.