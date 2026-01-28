Tuch scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Tuch has produced seven goals and four assists over 13 contests in January. For the season, the two-way winger is up to 19 goals, 43 points, 120 shots on net, 56 hits, 60 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 51 appearances. He's a pending unrestricted free agent, but it's tough to think the Sabres will move him as long as they're in the hunt for a playoff spot at the trade deadline.